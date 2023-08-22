Left Menu

BJP central leaders trying to awaken Rajasthan leadership, but won't succeed: Cong's Sachin Pilot

The BJPs central leadership is visiting Rajasthan often to awaken the partys state leadership in the run-up to the assembly polls later this year, but their efforts would go in vain, said Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday.Claiming the BJP failed in the government at the Centre and as opposition in Rajasthan, he said that the Congress leaders and workers will break the tradition of changing governments every election this time.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:42 IST
BJP central leaders trying to awaken Rajasthan leadership, but won't succeed: Cong's Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's central leadership is visiting Rajasthan often to ''awaken'' the party's state leadership in the run-up to the assembly polls later this year, but their efforts would go in vain, said Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday.

Claiming the BJP failed in the government at the Centre and as opposition in Rajasthan, he said that the Congress leaders and workers will break the tradition of changing governments every election this time. ''Big leaders from Delhi are coming to Rajasthan. They are trying to awaken the state leadership, but their efforts are going in vain.

''They can make as much effort as they can, but people have understood them. People prefer the Congress' policies and like earlier, youths will remain inclined towards the party,'' Pilot told reporters in Tonk district. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said Congress workers will work collectively following the path shown by party leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and fight the ''BJP's politics of hatred''.

About his inclusion in the Congress Working Committee, Pilot said, ''I humbly accept the responsibility given by the party high command in the Congress Working Committee. We will collectively give new direction. We will put up issues of youths and the state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023