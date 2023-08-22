Left Menu

Spain soccer: Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - PM Sanchez

The Spanish soccer federation chief's public apology for his unsolicited kiss of national player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations of Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup was "not enough", Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:45 IST
Spain soccer: Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - PM Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish soccer federation chief's public apology for his unsolicited kiss of national player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations of Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup was "not enough", Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday. The incident - which happened as Luis Rubiales handed the women's team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including ministers, demanding Rubiales' resignation.

"We've seen his apology and that's not enough, he must be much clearer and convincing in apologising," Sanchez told a news conference. "He must take more steps to clarify a behaviour that is unacceptable." Sanchez said the federation was not part of the Spanish government, which lacked the power to appoint or fire the federation's president.

Hermoso's first reaction to the kiss, planted on her lips as Rubiales cupped her face with his hands in post-game celebrations, was a comment to her teammates in the locker room. "Hey, I didn't like it," she said, according to video footage posted on Instagram and YouTube by several media outlets.

However, she later downplayed the incident in a statement issued through the federation. As criticism mounted, Rubiales issued a video apology late on Monday, after initially calling critics "idiots".

"Surely I was wrong, I have to admit," Rubiales said in the video statement sent by the federation. "It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness." Gender issues have become a hot topic in Spain over the past few years. The Socialist-led coalition government has presided over a raft of legal reforms, including around equal pay, abortion, sex work and transgender rights.

However, a sentencing loophole in a sexual consent law allowed some rapists to be released from jail early, resulting in a haemorrhage of votes for the hard-left party Podemos - in charge of the Equality Ministry that drafted the law - in local elections in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023