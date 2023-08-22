Left Menu

BSP MP Danish Ali meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, discusses 'issues of national importance'

Discussed various issues of national importance and working together for creating a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in the country, Ali said in a post on X.The meeting comes at a time when efforts are being made to strengthen the opposition bloc to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Opposition parties, including Nitish Kumars JDU and the Congress, have come together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:45 IST
BSP MP Danish Ali on Tuesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed various issues of national importance as well as ways to work together for creating a harmonious atmosphere in the country''.

Danish Ali, who is the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, termed it a ''courtesy meeting''.

''In Patna, this evening, had a courtesy meeting with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar Shri @NitishKumar ji. Discussed various issues of national importance and working together for creating a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in the country,'' Ali said in a post on X.

The meeting comes at a time when efforts are being made to strengthen the opposition bloc to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition parties, including Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the Congress, have come together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. However, the BSP has remained equidistant from the INDIA bloc and the BJP vowing to fight the polls solo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

