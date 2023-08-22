Trump former aide surrenders at Georgia jail in election case

Scott Hall, a former aide to Donald Trump who was indicted in Georgia alongside the ex-U.S. President over their alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday, Fulton County jail records show.

Hall is believed to be the first of the co-defendants to surrender to charges in Georgia's probe. Trump has said he will surrender on Thursday.

