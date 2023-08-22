ECOWAS envoy to Niger says meeting with junta was 'fruitful'
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:09 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's former military president, Abdulsalami Abubakar, who led a mission from West African regional bloc ECOWAS to Niger to negotiate with its coup leaders over the weekend, said on Tuesday that the visit was "very fruitful" and that he had hope the crisis could be solved through diplomacy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Abdulsalami Abubakar
- West African
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Niger closes airspace as it refuses to reinstate president
Niger closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline expires
Italy calls on West African states (ECOWAS) to extend Niger ultimatum
Niger's junta shuts airspace and accuses neighbouring nations of plan to invade as deadline passes
Niger waits for West African bloc's response after junta rejects ultimatum