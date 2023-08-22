Left Menu

Stone pelting on religious procession in Bihar similar to Nuh incident: Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday compared an incident of stone pelting on a religious procession in Bihar to the July 31 violence in Nuh in Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:15 IST
Stone pelting on religious procession in Bihar similar to Nuh incident: Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday compared an incident of stone pelting on a religious procession in Bihar to the July 31 violence in Nuh in Haryana. Singh referred to reports of stone pelting on a procession on Nagpanchami in Bihar's Motihari on Monday. ''A religious procession was attacked in Bihar, just like the incident of Nuh,'' the minister said. ''Opposition INDIA is saying Modi ji has created strife... It is the politics of appeasement done by Congress in past that has created hatred,'' he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh of Haryana when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

''Tukde tukde gang talks about 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. What are they talking about? Both Ganga and Yamuna are our mothers,'' Singh said. Slamming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader said, ''He is dreaming of becoming the prime minister, he does not care if Bihar is taken over by ISIS.'' Videos puportedly of the Bihar incident appeared on social media showing a clash between two groups while a religious procession was being taken out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023