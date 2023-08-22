Stone pelting on religious procession in Bihar similar to Nuh incident: Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday compared an incident of stone pelting on a religious procession in Bihar to the July 31 violence in Nuh in Haryana. Singh referred to reports of stone pelting on a procession on Nagpanchami in Bihar's Motihari on Monday. ''A religious procession was attacked in Bihar, just like the incident of Nuh,'' the minister said. ''Opposition INDIA is saying Modi ji has created strife... It is the politics of appeasement done by Congress in past that has created hatred,'' he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh of Haryana when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

''Tukde tukde gang talks about 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. What are they talking about? Both Ganga and Yamuna are our mothers,'' Singh said. Slamming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader said, ''He is dreaming of becoming the prime minister, he does not care if Bihar is taken over by ISIS.'' Videos puportedly of the Bihar incident appeared on social media showing a clash between two groups while a religious procession was being taken out.

