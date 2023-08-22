Left Menu

First Trump co-defendant in Georgia election case surrenders at jail

The first of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia's criminal case accusing the former president and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday, according to county records. Scott Hall, a Republican poll watcher in Georgia's Fulton County, was booked by the county's sheriff's office on Tuesday and has not yet been released, the jail records showed. Trump faces indictments in three other separate criminal cases.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:21 IST
The first of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia's criminal case accusing the former president and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday, according to county records.

Scott Hall, a Republican poll watcher in Georgia's Fulton County, was booked by the county's sheriff's office on Tuesday and has not yet been released, the jail records showed. Hall previously agreed to a $10,000 bond deal requiring that he report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days.

In a 98-page Georgia indictment unveiled last week, Trump and 18 other defendants were charged with a total of 41 criminal counts over efforts to reverse his defeat in the state's 2020 election. Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has said he will surrender on the charges on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the Georgia case have proposed that the trial start on March 4. Trump faces indictments in three other separate criminal cases.

