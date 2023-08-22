Former Trump aide Eastman says he is surrendering in Georgia

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman said on Tuesday that he was surrendering in Georgia on Tuesday after he was indicted for involvement in attempts to overturn the former president's 2020 election loss.

"I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought. It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances," Eastman said in a statement.

