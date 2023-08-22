TN CM announces Rs 10 cr assistance to rain-wrecked Himachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced Rs 10 crore contribution towards relief initiatives to rain-hit Himachal Pradesh and pledged all possible support. Writing to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Stalin said he was anguished by the loss and devastation suffered by the hill state due to heavy rains and landslides.

''My thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the natural calamity...as a token gesture, the government of Tamil Nadu is contributing a sum of Rs 10 crore towards the relief works in your State. Kindly accept the same.'' Expressing the support of the Tamil Nadu government and the people, Stalin said, ''if there is anything that we can do to assist in the recovery efforts, please do not hesitate to let me know.'' An official release here said Sukhvinder Singh spoke to Stalin over phone and conveyed to him information on damage due to rain and related incidents and government's relief initiatives. Stalin commended the efforts of the Himachal government in reaching out to the affected people. The CM said he is confident that under Sukhu's leadership, Himachal Pradesh would ''recover and rebuild soon.'' The state governments of Rajasthan (Rs 15 crore) and Chhattisgarh (Rs 11 crore) had announced financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)