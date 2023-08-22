Left Menu

Mizoram assembly adopts resolution opposing Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:21 IST
Mizoram assembly adopts resolution opposing Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram assembly on Tuesday adopted an official resolution opposing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 passed by Parliament recently.

''This House unanimously resolves to oppose the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 in order to protect the rights and interest of the people of Mizoram,'' the resolution stated.

Mizoram Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, who moved the resolution, said the state government has been opposing the Bill since the very start.

He said they had written to the Centre on October 21, 2021 informing about the state government's opposition to it.

The state forest department had also written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the proposed legislation on June 6, he said.

Despite receiving an overwhelming 1,309 protest letters and communications, the JPC proceeded with the Bill's approval and it was later passed by both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha on July 26 and Rajya Sabha on August 2 —, the minister said.

''Even though we have taken an exhaustive effort to protect our forest from destruction and to safeguard the rights of people of the state, by conveying our concern about proposed Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act through numerous correspondences to the Centre, it has yielded no result. Therefore, we present this resolution today,'' Lalnuntluanga said.

Underlining the vulnerability of Mizoram, the minister said the state forest cover could face obliteration if Section 2, sub-section (i) of the amendment Act was to be implemented in the state.

After prolonged discussion, involving several MLAs from both the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition, all the members, except BJP representative BD Chakma, voted in support of the resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023