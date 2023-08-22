Left Menu

Common civil code in Goa is matter of pride for state, example for country: President Murmu

The number of women students in higher education in Goa is more than 60 per cent, but there is a need to increase the participation of women in the workforce in the state, she said.It is a matter of pride for Goa that the people here have adopted a common civil code, she added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:43 IST
Common civil code in Goa is matter of pride for state, example for country: President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday hailed the ''common civil code'' in Goa, saying that it was a matter of pride for the state and a good example for the country. She also noted that women enjoy an equal status in the state's cosmopolitan culture. The president, who arrived in Goa for a three-day visit earlier in the day, was responding to a civic reception hosted for her at Raj Bhavan.

Women are looked at with equality in Goa's cosmopolitan culture, the president said. "The number of women students in higher education in Goa is more than 60 per cent, but there is a need to increase the participation of women in the workforce in the state," she said.

''It is a matter of pride for Goa that the people here have adopted a common civil code,'' she added. Goa has the colonial-era Portuguese Civil Code which is applicable to people of all religions.

"The common civil code which provides equal rights to women and men of all communities living in Goa is an example of the cosmopolitan culture here," President Murmu added.

It was in line with the Constitution and a good example for the country, she said.

At the national level, the proposed Uniform Civil Code came under the spotlight recently when the Law Commission sought views of various stakeholders on the issue.

Murmu, meanwhile, also hailed the `Atmanirbhar Goa' initiative in the state, saying that the concept was appreciated across the country. The coastal state has also done well on the sustainable development front, she added. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023