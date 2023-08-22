Left Menu

RSS chief Bhagwat arrives in Mathura for meeting with workers

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:50 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Tuesday for an interaction with organisation workers and chalk out a plan for bringing more people into its fold.

Bhagwat reached Keshav Dham Vrindavan, the meeting venue, amid tight security, official sources said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already reached the venue.

In the meeting, Bhagwat is likely to discuss various aspects related to the two states, they said.

The three-day meeting of 'kshetriya prant pracharaks' will witness discussions in six sessions. Discussions will take place on the organisation's centenary year and associating more people with its philosophy, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

