RSS chief Bhagwat arrives in Mathura for meeting with workers

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Tuesday for an interaction with organisation workers and chalk out a plan for bringing more people into its fold.

Bhagwat reached Keshav Dham Vrindavan, the meeting venue, amid tight security, official sources said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already reached the venue.

In the meeting, Bhagwat is likely to discuss various aspects related to the two states, they said.

The three-day meeting of 'kshetriya prant pracharaks' will witness discussions in six sessions. Discussions will take place on the organisation's centenary year and associating more people with its philosophy, the sources said.

