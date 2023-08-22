On several occasions, time-consuming nature of parliamentary procedures ensures thoughtful decision-making: Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday emphasized that in matters related to public interest, the better approach is to take decisions after considering every aspect. While addressing the valedictory session of the 9th CPA Conference, which was organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Mishra acknowledged the time-consuming nature of parliamentary procedures but said that such deliberations ensure thoughtful decision-making on many occasions.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the Constitution and upholding democracy's core values. Reflecting on the role of the Rajya Sabha and legislative bodies, he stressed on their role in representing citizens and their role in shaping the nation's progress. Highlighting India as the world's largest democracy, the Governor of Rajasthan acknowledged the vital role of strong parliamentary institutions in upholding democratic values and human rights.

"Constitution is supreme in our country and it cannot be arbitrarily disregarded while following it. The beauty of democracy lies in the fact that even though there might be a majority, the Constitution prevents anyone from acting arbitrarily," the Rajasthan Governor said. "Democracy is strengthened by these constitutional institutions, which prioritize principles like civic equality, secularism, freedom and fraternity. They work not for the benefit of a single individual but for the broader public good, making decisions that are in the interest of the people as a whole," he added.

Mishra further said that Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Assemblies and Legislative Councils are sacred institutions. "Their significant role lies in governing to ensure the security of citizens, education for all, healthcare and appropriate facilities through elected governments. This advancement propels the nation forward and fosters its development," he said.

The Governor said that the CPA conference in Udaipur is a unique platform for discussing democracy and related institutions in the context of contemporary issues. The conference touched upon the empowerment of democracy and governance in the digital age, emphasizing the role of constitutional bodies and lawmakers in strengthening the nation's future. Mishra said that just two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant announcements regarding 'Digital India' while discussing an integrated digital foundational framework in the country.

"I understand that this will facilitate automation and e-strengthening of parliamentary institutions," he said. "Parliament and the Rajya Sabha represent people from all over the country. When individuals from different linguistic backgrounds express their opinions there, the creation of the language-translation platform 'Bhashini' will prove to be very useful. This will serve to enhance mutual understanding and camaraderie among members of constitutional institutions as well," Governor added.

Governor Mishra also highlighted the challenges posed by artificial intelligence to democracy, expressing his belief that while technology is a tool, its implementation within constitutional bodies can help mitigate its negative consequences. He praised the move towards web-based software for legislative work and e-governance, which has been adopted by several states including Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, aiming to enhance transparency and accessibility.

Mishra concluded by quoting Dr B. R. Ambedkar's view on the parliamentary system, stating that it is a unique framework that encompasses all aspects of governance and plays a pivotal role in ensuring unity and integrity within the nation. He urged parliamentarians and constitutional authorities to prioritize the welfare of the people and strengthen the ideals set forth by the Constitution. It is notable that the 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference was organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The conference served as a platform to discuss serious challenges facing legislators and reflect on the role of legislative bodies in promoting good governance.

The two topics, i.e. "How to make public representatives more effective/efficient in encouraging good governance through digital empowerment"; and "Role of public representatives in strengthening the nation through democratic institutions" discussed in this conference. (ANI)

