White House: US does not think Ukraine conflict is a stalemate

The United States does not think the conflict in Ukraine is a stalemate, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We have been clear all along that this battlefield is very dynamic ... there is attacking and defending taking place on both sides at multiple points along a very extended front line," he said. "We are seeing it (Ukraine) continue to take territory on a methodical, systematic basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)