White House: US doesn't see BRICS nations turning into a geopolitical rival

The United States does not see the BRICS bloc of nations turning into a geopolitical rival to the United States or anyone else, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"This is a very diverse collection of countries ... with differences of view on critical issues," he told a briefing. BRICS nations are due to hold a leaders' summit in South Africa this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)