White House: US doesn't see BRICS nations turning into a geopolitical rival
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:30 IST
The United States does not see the BRICS bloc of nations turning into a geopolitical rival to the United States or anyone else, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
"This is a very diverse collection of countries ... with differences of view on critical issues," he told a briefing. BRICS nations are due to hold a leaders' summit in South Africa this week.
