Those who resorted to 'treachery' are advising others not to eat onions: Aaditya's dig at minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:31 IST
Taking a dig at Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse over his remarks on onions, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said those who swore by food and resorted to ''treachery'' are advising others not to eat the key kitchen staple, whose prices have seen an uptrend in recent days.

Thackeray said it is unfortunate that Maharashtra has ministers like Bhuse, a key member of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

''Those who swore by food and resorted to treachery are advising others not to eat onions. It is unfortunate that Maharashtra has such ministers,'' the former cabinet member told reporters here.

On Monday, Bhuse said it will make no difference if people did not eat onions for 2 to 4 months amid protests by farmers and traders against the imposition of an export duty of 40 per cent on the commodity by the Union government.

Bhuse, who served as a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was on of the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs who revolted against party leadership last year.

Since then, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been calling rebel MLAs as ''traitors''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

