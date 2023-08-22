Sefcovic to take over from Timmermans as EU climate chief for now
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:35 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU's vice-president Maros Sefcovic will take over from Frans Timmermans as EU climate chief for now, the European Commission said in a statement.
Timmermans will resign as the bloc's climate chief to lead the Labour and Green Left parties of the Netherlands in a joint ticket in the parliamentary election on Nov. 22, the parties confirmed earlier on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Timmermans
- Green Left
- Netherlands
- Labour
- Maros Sefcovic
- Frans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Netherlands' Beerensteyn says U.S. team should learn from their 'really big mouth'
Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu
Soccer-Spain v Netherlands Women's World Cup quarter-final into extra time
Spain's Putellas is again on the bench against Netherlands in Women's World Cup quarterfinal
EU's Timmermans is Dutch left's lead candidate for Nov vote