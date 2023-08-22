Sefcovic to take over from Timmermans as EU climate chief for now

EU's vice-president Maros Sefcovic will take over from Frans Timmermans as EU climate chief for now, the European Commission said in a statement.

Timmermans will resign as the bloc's climate chief to lead the Labour and Green Left parties of the Netherlands in a joint ticket in the parliamentary election on Nov. 22, the parties confirmed earlier on Tuesday.

