Dignity of legislatures depends on how lawmakers behave in House: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By Nishant Ketu Expressing concern over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Tuesday observed that the dignity of legislatures depends on how lawmakers behave in the House to improve people's lives.

Om Birla raised serious concerns over the disgraceful behaviour of public representatives and planned disruption in the House. While addressing the Valedictory session of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, Om Birla said," Dignity of legislatures depends on how lawmakers behave in the House to improve people's lives. In this regard, the role of legislators in finding solutions to present and future challenges."

"By taking positive initiatives to solve important issues of their regions and States and by developing a comprehensive action plan for the future, public representatives can contribute to making India prosperous and developed by 2047," he added. Lok Sabha Speaker further said that the dignity and prestige of our Legislatures will increase only when people's representatives hold meaningful discussions and dialogues on important issues of the country and society.

"People's representatives have their responsibility to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people and to solve their problems by bringing them before the Government. And, instead of resorting to disruptions in the House, they shouldn't use legislatures as fora for the fulfilment of the hopes and aspirations of people. By using digital technology for this purpose, they will improve their effectiveness and will make their work easier," he added. Referring to the need for modern laws in the present context, Birla noted that if we want to take our country on the path of growth and prosperity, we need to replace obsolete laws with contemporary laws to suit the relevance and requirements of present times.

"By making necessary changes in the laws, with a transparent and accountable governance system, we will move forward towards a developed India with socio-economic transformation in the lives of people. Legislatures are platforms for thorough debates and discussions to meet present and future challenges," he said. Birla said that the two-day Conference was successful and the deliberations in the Conference would go a long way in addressing the present and future challenges being faced by the legislatures.

"In the changing context, we should use science and technology within our organizations effectively so that our organizations can bring effective results. We should ensure that solutions to major global changes emerge from India," he said. Mentioning the theme of the Conference, Birla highlighted that by connecting legislatures with the public through digital means, we can ensure good governance through enhanced transparency and accountability.

"India is ahead of many developed countries in technology and through digital technology, we have brought good governance by significantly reducing corruption," he said. Birla informed that in the 9th CPA Conference, a path-breaking decision has been taken to reorganize the CPA India Region Zones into nine new zones for better communication and coordination among legislative bodies.

"The reorganization will enhance the activities of the CPA India Region to further the democratic spirit through wider participation of public representatives within the Zones and across the Zones," he said. It is notable that the Ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference which was inaugurated yesterday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla concluded today with the Valedictory Address of Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Governor, Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Dr CP Joshi and Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association HQ, Ian Liddel Grainger also graced the occasion.

In addition, Presiding Officers of 23 States and Union Territories participated in the Conference. Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan also graced the occasion. (ANI)

