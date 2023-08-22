Afghanistan’s Taliban responsible for revenge killings, torture of former officials
UN News | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:48 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Taliban cancels licenses of 216 aid organisations within a year
Taliban stresses on implementation of Sharia in Afghanistan
Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban - US watchdog
Delegation from Iran visits Afghanistan to discuss water rights issue with Taliban
Taliban interference in humanitarian aid "main barrier" to beneficiaries in 2023: Report