Legislatures' dignity will increase when people's representatives hold meaningful discussions: Birla

The dignity and prestige of legislatures will increase only when people's representatives hold meaningful discussions and dialogues on important issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. Addressing the valedictory session of the India Region Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Birla said people's representatives have the responsibility to reflect the hopes and the aspirations of their voters and to solve their problems by bringing those before the government. ''Instead of resorting to disruptions in the House, they should use legislatures as fora for the fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of the people,'' the Lok Sabha Speaker said. By using digital technology for this purpose, they will improve their effectiveness and make their work easier, he added.

Referring to the need for modern legislation in the present context, Birla said obsolete laws need to be replaced by contemporary ones for the progress of the country.

''By making necessary changes in the laws, with a transparent and accountable governance system, we will move forward towards a developed India with socio-economic transformation in the lives of people,'' Birla said.

Presiding officers of 23 states and Union Territories participated in the conference. MPs and MLAs of Rajasthan also graced the occasion.

