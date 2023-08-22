Left Menu

Party spokespersons are 'frontline warriors'; should be able to identify propaganda, fake news: BJP's B L Santhosh

BJP general secretary organisation B L Santhosh on Tuesday said party spokespersons and panellists work like frontline warriors and they should have an understanding of how to identify propaganda and fake news.Speaking at a workshop on the media and social media cell, he said fact-checking, dealing with online trolls, and answering tough questions is a challenging task. It has been my experience that the spokespersons and panellists of the party work like frontline warriors.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:03 IST
Party spokespersons are 'frontline warriors'; should be able to identify propaganda, fake news: BJP's B L Santhosh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday said party spokespersons and panellists work like ''frontline warriors'' and they should have an understanding of how to identify propaganda and fake news.

Speaking at a workshop on the media and social media cell, he said fact-checking, dealing with online trolls, and answering tough questions is a challenging task. He also urged party workers to use social media not just for entertainment but also to enhance their knowledge. ''It has been my experience that the spokespersons and panellists of the party work like frontline warriors. Spokespersons have to answer questions immediately," he said.

BJP National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said after the emergence of social media, things have drastically changed.

In just half an hour, things are heard and seen by thousands and lakhs of people on social media, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did several innovations in the run-up to the 2014 general elections and addressed meetings using 3D technology, according to a release.

In the last nine years, the Modi government has done creative and historic work and it can be said that the nation is in safe hands, Trivedi said.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi, national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore and other leaders also addressed the workshop in which discussions on various issues such as effective use of media and social media in politics, coordination, management, debates among others were held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023