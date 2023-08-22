India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will become the growth engine for the world in the coming years, and the ease of doing business has improved with ''mission-mode'' reforms being undertaken by his government.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue here, Modi also said India soon will become a USD 5 trillion economy.
He told the gathering that India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and there are over 100 unicorns in the country. Modi is on a visit to South Africa, which is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.
