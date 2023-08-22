Kerala Assembly speaker says he was attacked for saying science should be promoted

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday said he was isolated and hunted down for just saying that science should be promoted in society.

''If a political worker in Kerala cannot say that scientific temper should be promoted...where is that state heading?'' he asked while speaking at a programme here.

Alleging that the people who are telling the truth are attacked in India, Shamseer said promoting scientific temper was the only solution to address the problems facing the country.

''I am a political worker who was isolated and hunted down for saying that science should be promoted,'' Shamseer said, referring to the recent protests from various quarters against him in connection with his alleged remarks on Hindu deity Lord Ganesha.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the BJP-led central government of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and outfits like VHP launched a campaign against Shamseer, saying they are aggrieved over his remarks about Lord Ganesha and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

The ruling CPI(M) has strongly condemned the campaign by the Sangh Parivar against Shamseer over his reported controversial remarks.

Misinterpreting myths and beliefs and portraying them as scientific thoughts would only lead to the backtracking of the progress of society and checking the development of science, the CPI(M) had said.

