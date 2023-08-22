Left Menu

President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:41 IST
President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit
US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit, the White House said on Tuesday.

President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including on the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges will also be discussed, the official added.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, Jean-Pierre added.

