US Embassy's minister-counsellor calls on J-K LG Manoj Sinha

The US Embassys Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said. He said First Secretary Gary Applegarth and Political Specialist Abhiram Ghadyalpatil were also present during the meeting. Discussed Srinagars transformation, prospects of tourism growth and opportunities for investment, Mattu said in a tweet.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:05 IST
The US Embassy's Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said. He said First Secretary Gary Applegarth and Political Specialist Abhiram Ghadyalpatil were also present during the meeting. Mayer also called on Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

''Met US Minister Counselor for Political Affairs Graham D Mayer, First Secretary Political Affairs Gary B Applegarth and Political Specialist Abhiram Ghadyalpatil at my residence. Discussed Srinagar's transformation, prospects of tourism growth and opportunities for investment,'' Mattu said in a tweet.

