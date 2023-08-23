Srettha endorsed by king as Thailand's new PM - official

Thailand's Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party has been confirmed as prime minister after receiving royal endorsement following his victory in a parliamentary vote, a spokesperson for the house speaker said on Wednesday.

"His Majesty has given royal assent for the 30th prime minister of Thailand," spokesperson Khumpee Ditthakorn told reporters.

