Srettha endorsed by king as Thailand's new PM - official
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-08-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 08:09 IST
Thailand's Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party has been confirmed as prime minister after receiving royal endorsement following his victory in a parliamentary vote, a spokesperson for the house speaker said on Wednesday.
"His Majesty has given royal assent for the 30th prime minister of Thailand," spokesperson Khumpee Ditthakorn told reporters.
