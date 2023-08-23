MVA leaders meet Mumbai police commissioner ahead of INDIA alliance meeting
- Country:
- India
Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ahead of the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA here on August 31 and September 1.
After the interaction with Phansalkar on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve told reporters that their delegation discussed security preparations ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting, which will be attended by top opposition leaders including chief ministers of various states.
Apart from Danve, the delegation comprised Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, among others.
The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru last month. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation INDIA, is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The logo of opposition INDIA alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front's meeting in Mumbai, sources earlier said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nationalist Congress Party
- Lok Sabha
- Varsha Gaikwad
- Vivek Phansalkar
- Danve
- Leader of Opposition
- Shiv Sena
- Supriya Sule
- Bengaluru
- Ambadas Danve
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Mumbai Congress
- Patna
- National Democratic Alliance
- INDIA
- Phansalkar
- Anil Desai
- Mumbai
- The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance
ALSO READ
US lawmakers are travelling to India to be present at Red Fort during PMs address
India origin man sentenced to 18 years preventive detention, 12 strokes for sexually assaulting maid in Singapore: Report
US raised human rights concerns with India in past and will do so in future: Official
They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig at Centre after Parliament passes Delhi bill
US lawmakers to participate in Red Fort address of PM Modi on India’s Independence Day