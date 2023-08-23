Left Menu

US commerce secretary in 'productive' talks with China envoy before trip

Xie said he hoped the U.S. and China would meet each other halfway, increase cooperation and jointly make efforts to stabilize relations.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:15 IST
US commerce secretary in 'productive' talks with China envoy before trip

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng on Tuesday and had a "productive discussion" ahead of her trip to China, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement.

Raimondo is due to visit China next week for talks with government officials and U.S. business leaders on the latest visit by a U.S. official seeking to halt a slide in relations between the world's two biggest economies. "Secretary Raimondo raised issues of importance to the United States and American businesses and workers and discussed issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Xie said that China's policy towards the U.S. had maintained continuity, and fundamentally follows the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, according to a statement released by the Chinese embassy. "Today's world is chaotic and intertwined, the global economic recovery is weak, and multiple crises are emerging one after another," Xie was quoted as saying, adding that "working together is the right way".

During the meeting, Xie stated his position on economic and trade issues of concern to China and asked the U.S. to attach great importance to them and take action to resolve them. Xie said he hoped the U.S. and China would meet each other halfway, increase cooperation and jointly make efforts to stabilize relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
3
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023