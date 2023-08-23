Left Menu

Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states, UTs: Congress

Providing livelihood security to millions ever since, MGNREGA made up for up to 80 percent income loss during pandemic and played a positive role in helping people sustain their livelihood in difficult times, the party said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:16 IST
Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states, UTs: Congress
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the Modi government still owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories in the country even after a one third cut in its budget.

He also lauded the flagship rural employment guarantee programme MGNREGA introduced by the Congress on this day in 2005.

''On this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Government enacted MGNREGA to ensure 'Right to Work' to crores of people,'' he said. ''Even though Modi Government has cut MGNREGA's budget by 33%, this year and it owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 States and Union Territories, yet this flagship programme started by the Congress party still supports 14.42 crore active workers, more than half of them are women,'' Kharge said on X. ''MGNREGA was a lifesaver during the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and acted as safety net to crores of workers, making up for 80% of their income loss during the pandemic,'' he also said.

The Congress also said that on this day, MGNREGA was passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh. ''Providing livelihood security to millions ever since, MGNREGA made up for up to 80 percent income loss during pandemic and played a positive role in helping people sustain their livelihood in difficult times,'' the party said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023