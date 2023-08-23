BJP deploying 'dirtiest tricks' to intimidate Cong, such 'cheap tactics' won't work: Congress on ED searches in Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate ''raids'' in Chhattisgarh were a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a ''massive rout'' for the BJP, and asserted that its government would not get bogged down by such ''threats'' and ''cheap tactics''.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

Condemning the raids, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal alleged that the BJP was deploying its ''dirtiest tricks'' to intimidate the Congress. He added such ''cheap tactics'' would not work.

''Strongly condemn the ED raids on the staff members of Chhattisgarh CM Sh. Bhupesh Baghel ji. Completely out of the race in the upcoming elections, the BJP is trying its dirtiest tricks to intimidate and rattle the Congress. ''However, we have the support of 3 crore Chhattisgarhis and such cheap tactics will not affect us, but they only show the BJP's desperation,'' Venugopal said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, ''The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP.'' ''Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us,'' Khera said in a post on 'X'.

The ED searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

he exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, ''Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides.'' The ED has been investigating multiple cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

