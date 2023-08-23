Putin tells BRICS that Russia wants to end war 'unleashed by West'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit of the BRICS group on Wednesday that Russia wanted to end a war he said had been "unleashed by the West and its satellites" in Ukraine.

Speaking by video link to leaders of the group, who have refrained from condemning Moscow's actions in Ukraine, he repeated the Kremlin narrative that the war was a forced response to actions by Kyiv and the West.

