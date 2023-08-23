French Prime Minister: not planning tax hikes for households

The government has no plans to increase taxes for French households, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday, adding that the peak of inflation may have already been reached in France.

"There is no question of increasing household taxes. We need to continue to lower taxes, while paying attention to the middle classes' spending power," Borne told France Bleu radio.

