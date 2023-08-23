Thailand PM Srettha promises new era of change, to promote unity
Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday pledged to bring unity to his country and promote policies that would solve crises and move the country forward.
In a national televised address after his endorsement by Thailand's king, Srettha, a real estate tycoon, pledged to promote inclusiveness and govern for the benefit of all Thais, promising a new era of change.
