Left Menu

Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin taken to hospital on first night in jail

The influential founder of Thailand's populist Pheu Thai Party was transferred to a police hospital overnight, 15 hours after a vaunted homecoming from 15 years abroad to avoid jail, that coincided with his political ally being elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote. The Corrections Department said Thaksin, 74, was transferred in the early hours of Wednesday after being unable to sleep and experiencing chest tightness and high blood pressure.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:13 IST
Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin taken to hospital on first night in jail
Thaksin Shinawatra Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's billionaire former leader Thaksin Shinawatra was taken to hospital on his first night in prison after his historic return from self-exile, officials said on Wednesday, citing concern about his heart and blood pressure. The influential founder of Thailand's populist Pheu Thai Party was transferred to a police hospital overnight, 15 hours after a vaunted homecoming from 15 years abroad to avoid jail, that coincided with his political ally being elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote.

The Corrections Department said Thaksin, 74, was transferred in the early hours of Wednesday after being unable to sleep and experiencing chest tightness and high blood pressure. "Physicians agreed that to prevent dangerous risks to his life, he be transferred to the police hospital," it said.

Soponrat Singhajaru, a senior doctor, said Thaksin's condition had improved since he was admitted. A representative for Thaksin declined to comment. Thaksin, a hugely popular prime minister among many voters for pro-poor policies, was ousted in a 2006 military coup and was in self-exile two years later when he was sentenced to jail in absentia for graft and abuse of power.

His hospitalisation is the latest twist in chaotic few months in Thai politics that saw the progressive Move Forward party triumph in a May election then end up in opposition, and the populist heavyweight Pheu Thai, twice toppled by the military, agree to form a government with army-backed parties. Thaksin returned on a private jet to cheering crowds on Tuesday before being whisked away to a court then to a jail, in dramatic scenes that stole the spotlight from fellow tycoon Srettha Thavisin, who was chosen as prime minister hours later.

'VVIP' TREATMENT The unimpeded return of Thailand's most divisive politician and Srettha's surprisingly smooth ascent to the top job will add to speculation that Thaksin had struck a deal with longtime enemies in the military and conservative establishment for his safe return and, possibly, an early release from jail.

Thaksin and Pheu Thai have denied that. Srettha, a U.S.-educated property mogul, is expected to form an 11-party coalition in days ahead. Election winner Move Forward declined to back Srettha, calling his alliance with unpopular pro-military parties a betrayal of the will of the people.

After his royal endorsement, he promised to bring unity to a divided country in a televised national address. "I will work tirelessly and listen to the people and bring unity to the country," he said.

News of Thaksin's struggle on his first night in prison drew mixed reactions on social media. Some posts poked fun at his special treatment, with #VVIP a top-trending hashtag on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Some said they suspected he was in a ward on a high-floor of the hospital, one with a view of an exclusive sports club and golf course.

The hospital said there was no special treatment and it admitted prisoners regularly. Some television news showed looped videos of Thaksin exercising in the grounds of his Dubai mansion late last year, pounding energetically at a punchbag while attempting an occasional high kick.

"I have no problem with Thaksin being treated, but I demand the same treatment for tens of thousands of inmates with high blood pressure," Amornrat Chokpamitkul, a member of the Move Forward Party, said on X, a comment reposted 4,000 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023