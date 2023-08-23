Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalized for routine exams after 2018 stabbing

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday for routine examinations, his spokesman said.

The tests will examine Bolsonaro's digestive system and intestinal tract, spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media network X, after a stabbing in 2018 required the then-presidential candidate to undergo a series of surgeries. The hospital where Bolsonaro is staying, the Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

