Telangana polls: Amit Shah to visit Khammam on August 27 will address public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Khammam on August 27, where he will address a large public meeting. Shah will hold a big rally before the Telangana elections to be held this year. Lakhs of people are expected to turn out for Shah's rally in Khammam, BJP source told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:11 IST
Telangana polls: Amit Shah to visit Khammam on August 27 will address public meeting
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Khammam on August 27, where he will address a large public meeting. Shah will hold a big rally before the Telangana elections to be held later this year. Lakhs of people are expected to turn out for Shah's rally in Khammam, BJP source told ANI. Shah was earlier to attend the rally in June, but it was postponed due to cyclone Biporjoy.

A source told ANI, "After the public meeting he will meet Telangana BJP party top leaders. Shah will review ground report on the present state of affairs, public opinion towards the party and also disscuss party's upcoming plan and programme regarding assembly polls. Shah will give mantra to party leaders regarding upcoming polls." BJP leaders of Telangana told ANI that the wave of anti-incumbency was sweeping across Telangana.

"The unemployed, the students, the farmers, the Backward Castes, the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and all sections of the people are upset with the government. The people of Telangana are now looking at BJP and for double-engine sarkar to realise their time-tested aspirations and redeem Telangana from the clutches of corruption and dynasty. The BJP will stand by the people of Telangana and ensure that their aspirations and dreams are realised," BJP leaders said. (ANI)

