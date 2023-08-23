World News Roundup: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India; Poland to revamp military command in face of hybrid threats and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India

An Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed. "This is a victory cry of a new India," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seen waving the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Poland to revamp military command in face of hybrid threats

Poland's plans to revamp its military command structure should help the NATO member handle the alliance's new regional defence plans and a host of hybrid threats including those from neighbouring Belarus, a senior official has said. President Andrzej Duda announced plans to create a Joint Armed Forces Command on Aug. 14, the day before Poland displayed its growing military might with a huge parade to mark Armed Forces day.

Thailand PM Srettha promises new era of change, to promote unity

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday pledged to bring unity to his country and promote policies that would solve crises and move the country forward. In a national televised address after his endorsement by Thailand's king, Srettha, a real estate tycoon, pledged to promote inclusiveness and govern for the benefit of all Thais, promising a new era of change.

Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin taken to hospital on first night in jail

Thailand's billionaire former leader Thaksin Shinawatra was taken to hospital on his first night in prison after his historic return from self-exile, officials said on Wednesday, citing concern about his heart and blood pressure. The influential founder of Thailand's populist Pheu Thai Party was transferred to a police hospital overnight, 15 hours after a vaunted homecoming from 15 years abroad to avoid jail, that coincided with his political ally being elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote.

BRICS leaders weigh expansion criteria with bloc's future in balance

BRICS leaders were weighing rules for admitting new members to the bloc of developing countries at a summit on Wednesday even as splits over its future direction risked undermining its ambition to give the "Global South" more clout in world affairs. Bloc heavyweights China and Russia - whose President Vladimir Putin is attending the meeting virtually - want to reinforce BRICS amid heightened tensions resulting from the Ukraine war and Beijing's growing rivalry with Washington.

Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalized for routine exams after 2018 stabbing

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday for routine examinations, his spokesman said. The tests will examine Bolsonaro's digestive system and intestinal tract, spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media network X, after a stabbing in 2018 required the then-presidential candidate to undergo a series of surgeries.

Protests mount in South Korea over Japan's plan to release Fukushima water

South Korea's majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan's plan to release water from the Fukushima nuclear plant a day ahead of the planned start of the discharge. Conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol's government has come under criticism as it defended the position that its own assessment found no problems with the scientific and technical aspects of Japan's plan.

Hawaii officials seek families' help identifying remains of wildfire victims

Officials in Hawaii on Tuesday implored residents to submit DNA samples to help in the identification of human remains found in the ashes of a fast-moving wildfire on the island of Maui that killed at least 115 people earlier this month. At the same time, investigators acknowledged that it's possible not all of the remains of victims from the August 8th fire on Maui will ever be found.

Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane

More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed. France, which widened its heatwave red alert in the south of the country, said it would scale back production at a nuclear power plant as high temperatures curbed cooling water supply.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Wednesday to end Russia's occupation of the Crimea peninsula and all other areas that Moscow controls in his country. "Crimea will be de-occupied like all other parts of Ukraine that are unfortunately still under the occupier," he told an international conference about Crimea which he said was being attended by more than 60 countries.

