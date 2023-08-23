Left Menu

MP elections will see pro-incumbency wave like Gujarat: Hardik Patel

There will be a pro-incumbency wave here Madhya Pradesh as well, said Patel, who represents Viramgam constituency in Gujarat.Patel, who had spearheaded the reservation campaign for Patidars in his home state, avoided a direct reply to a query on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharges announcement that a caste census will be conducted if his party forms government in Madhya Pradesh.What Kharge says is a different matter.

Madhya Pradesh will also see a ''pro-incumbency'' wave during upcoming assembly elections like the one witnessed in Gujarat last year, BJP leader Hardik Patel said here on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in Gujarat by winning the 2022 elections with a record tally of 156 seats in the 182-member House.

Patel was responding to a query from reporters on the claims of Congress that there is an anti-BJP trend among people in MP.

''You (media) used to say this for Gujarat also, but we proved that there was a pro-incumbency wave in the elections there. There will be a pro-incumbency wave here (Madhya Pradesh) as well," said Patel, who represents Viramgam constituency in Gujarat.

Patel, who had spearheaded the reservation campaign for Patidars in his home state, avoided a direct reply to a query on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's announcement that a caste census will be conducted if his party forms government in Madhya Pradesh.

"What Kharge says is a different matter. But Madhya Pradesh in-charge of Congress (Randeep Singh Surjewala) has said that people who vote for BJP are Ravana (demon). In such a situation, why should the public elect that party?" he asked.

Patel, who is entrusted with the responsibility of the Sanwer assembly constituency in Indore district, said as a "vistarak" of BJP, he is studying the local situation and the ground effect of the government's welfare schemes and will send a report to the party's central leadership.

The Vistarak' campaign is aimed at establishing direct contact with the people ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Sanwer seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. This seat is currently represented by state Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

