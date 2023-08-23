Left Menu

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav attend review meeting on preparations for INDIA bloc conclave

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:34 IST
Sharad Pawar, Uddhav attend review meeting on preparations for INDIA bloc conclave
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to take stock of preparations for the INDIA bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next week.

A senior leader said detailed discussions were held regarding logistics.

Talking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the organising committee, said the agenda of the INDIA meeting, scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, will be finalised by national leaders.

He said the aim of the upcoming meeting is not seat-sharing but planning a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

''All issues like seat-sharing will be amicably resolved through discussions (in due course). If Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance can succeed in Maharashtra, it (such experiment) can happen in the country as well,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The review meeting, held at a starred hotel in Mumbai, was also attended by Milind Deora and Varsha Gaikwad from Congress, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT), and Supriya Sule from NCP, among other leaders.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru last month.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation INDIA, is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The logo of the opposition INDIA alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front's meeting in Mumbai, sources earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023