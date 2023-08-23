Latur: BJP workers on hunger strike against uncleaned drains
Former corporator and local BJP leader Ajit Patil Kavhekar claimed the Latur municipal corporation had ignored cleaning of clogged drains ahead of monsoon, which is affecting the health of citizens. The Latur Municipal Corporation had secured the first rank in the country in the Swachh survey during the BJPs tenure.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Wednesday sat on a hunger strike against ''poor'' garbage disposal management in Latur city of Maharashtra. Former corporator and local BJP leader Ajit Patil Kavhekar claimed the Latur municipal corporation had ignored cleaning of clogged drains ahead of monsoon, which is affecting the health of citizens. ''The Latur Municipal Corporation had secured the first rank in the country in the Swachh survey during the BJP's tenure. But the Congress ignored cleanliness of city after coming to power in the civic body,'' he alleged. Civic officials cannot be reached for comment.
