Left Menu

Latur: BJP workers on hunger strike against uncleaned drains

Former corporator and local BJP leader Ajit Patil Kavhekar claimed the Latur municipal corporation had ignored cleaning of clogged drains ahead of monsoon, which is affecting the health of citizens. The Latur Municipal Corporation had secured the first rank in the country in the Swachh survey during the BJPs tenure.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:47 IST
Latur: BJP workers on hunger strike against uncleaned drains
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Wednesday sat on a hunger strike against ''poor'' garbage disposal management in Latur city of Maharashtra. Former corporator and local BJP leader Ajit Patil Kavhekar claimed the Latur municipal corporation had ignored cleaning of clogged drains ahead of monsoon, which is affecting the health of citizens. ''The Latur Municipal Corporation had secured the first rank in the country in the Swachh survey during the BJP's tenure. But the Congress ignored cleanliness of city after coming to power in the civic body,'' he alleged. Civic officials cannot be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
4
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023