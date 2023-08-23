Left Menu

Mamata urges migrant workers from West Bengal to return home, start business

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:05 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged migrant workers from West Bengal working in other states to return home and start their own businesses.

Addressing a programme on MSMEs here, she said her government was working to prepare a list of migrant workers, which would be done at the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) camps.

''Why are you going to other states to work and not opting for the Rs 5 lakh loan (being provided by the state government)? Why are you leaving your family here to work elsewhere? I will ask you all to come back,'' she said, listing the initiatives taken by her government to attract investment in the state.

From the programme, Banerjee also inaugurated state-run showrooms at Dakshinapan in Kolkata and New Digha in Purba Medinipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

