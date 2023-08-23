Left Menu

France not planning household tax hikes, sources say other taxes possible

The French government has no plans to make households pay more taxes, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday, but other tax rises are under consideration, two government sources said as ministers worked on finalising the draft 2024 budget.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:21 IST
France not planning household tax hikes, sources say other taxes possible

The French government has no plans to make households pay more taxes, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday, but other tax rises are under consideration, two government sources said as ministers worked on finalising the draft 2024 budget. France is under pressure to bring finances into balance after Fitch in April cut the country's rating to AA- over concerns about potential political paralysis and social unrest following an unpopular pension reform.

"There is no question of increasing household taxes. We need to continue to lower taxes, while paying attention to the middle classes' spending power," Borne told France Bleu radio, also denying media reports of tax hikes on alcohol. But as the government looks to wrap up its 2024 budget plans, one option is a possible tax on motorway operators, the two government sources said, confirming comments over the past months by Transport Minister Clement Beaune.

Beaune has said that would not increase toll prices. Also under consideration is an increase of existing taxes on plane tickets, which would focus particularly on high-end seats, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
4
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023