Centre has no authority to violate rights of states, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and said it does not have the authority to violate the rights of the states by sidelining them from inaugurating development works.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating various development works in Sikar district recently, Gehlot alleged that he was not invited to the programme.

''The name of the chief minister (to participate in the programme) was written initially but was later removed. Neither the prime minister nor the central government has the right to violate the rights of the states. Regarding this, I will write a letter to the PM that you came to Rajasthan but how can you delink the chief minister from the programme,'' Gehlot said during his address to officials at his residence here after the inauguration of various development works.

He said the state government will set up medical colleges in three districts Rajsamand, Jalore and Pratapgarh on its own after the central government did not approve them.

''Despite all this, when the prime minister comes to Rajasthan, we welcome him. But (this time) the PM did not give us a chance to welcome him. It is surprising that you are coming to our land, you are launching the programme, inaugurating something, and for whatever reason, you did not include the chief minister of Rajasthan in that programme,'' Gehlot said.

He said the prime minister should get it investigated where did the ''mistake happen'' and who was responsible for removing his name from the list of those to speak in the programme.

Gehlot said that it was not about him but about the federal structure of the country that was in question. A situation is seen for the first time that if you oppose the government, you are declared a ''traitor'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)