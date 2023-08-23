Left Menu

BRS MLC Mahender Reddy set to be inducted into Telangana cabinet: Sources

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:53 IST
Months ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy is likely to join the state cabinet on Thursday, sources said.

The swearing-in is expected to take place in the afternoon, sources said.

Mahender Reddy's induction into the cabinet is seen as a move by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address dissatisfaction following announcement of tickets to contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Mahender Reddy, who had served as Transport Minister earlier, was said to be a strong contender for the BRS ticket from Tandur constituency in Vikarabad district. However, the ruling BRS allotted the Tandur seat to incumbent MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

In a likely head start, CM Rao recently announced 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is expected to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

