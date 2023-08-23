Haryana: Congress appoints Avinash Yadav as NSUI president 

Congress on Wednesday appointed Avinash Yadav as the president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Haryana. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mr. Avinash Yadav as the President of NSUI, Haryana, with immediate effect," the party said in a press note.

The grand old party last month appointed Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar as the in-charge of its student wing. Earlier in 2021, Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU Student Union President joined the Congress from the Communist Party of India.

After joining the party he said that I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasising on 'democratic'...Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress. (ANI)

