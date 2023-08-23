Left Menu

Haryana: Congress appoints Avinash Yadav as NSUI president 

Congress on Wednesday appointed Avinash Yadav as the president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Haryana. 

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:08 IST
Haryana: Congress appoints Avinash Yadav as NSUI president 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Wednesday appointed Avinash Yadav as the president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Haryana. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mr. Avinash Yadav as the President of NSUI, Haryana, with immediate effect," the party said in a press note.

The grand old party last month appointed Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar as the in-charge of its student wing. Earlier in 2021, Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU Student Union President joined the Congress from the Communist Party of India.

After joining the party he said that I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasising on 'democratic'...Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023