Former Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure joins Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena

Former Shiv Sena (undivided) MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure on Wednesday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the party.
Wakchaure won the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 on Shiv Sena ticket from Shirdi constituency in Ahmednagar district. He joined Congress in 2014 but lost to Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena.
In 2019, Wakchaure failed to save his deposit as he contested as an Independent candidate.
On Wednesday, he joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at 'Matoshree', the residence of Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Sources said Wakchaure is eyeing a ticket for the 2024 LS elections. His entry into the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp comes against the backdrop of a vertical split in Shiv Sena (Undivided) last year and at least 13 MPs joining the Eknath Shinde-led camp.
In the 2019 elections, Shiv Sena won 18 seats in Maharashtra which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.
