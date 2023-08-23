Left Menu

Former Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure joins Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena

Former Shiv Sena undivided MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure on Wednesday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the party.Wakchaure won the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 on Shiv Sena ticket from Shirdi constituency in Ahmednagar district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:11 IST
Former Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure joins Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Former Shiv Sena (undivided) MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure on Wednesday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the party.

Wakchaure won the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 on Shiv Sena ticket from Shirdi constituency in Ahmednagar district. He joined Congress in 2014 but lost to Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena.

In 2019, Wakchaure failed to save his deposit as he contested as an Independent candidate.

On Wednesday, he joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at 'Matoshree', the residence of Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Sources said Wakchaure is eyeing a ticket for the 2024 LS elections. His entry into the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp comes against the backdrop of a vertical split in Shiv Sena (Undivided) last year and at least 13 MPs joining the Eknath Shinde-led camp.

In the 2019 elections, Shiv Sena won 18 seats in Maharashtra which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023