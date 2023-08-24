Biden has been briefed on plane crash in Russia -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed about the crash of a private jet in Russia on Wednesday, the White House said.
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane.
