Venezuela could receive sanctions relief if it restores democracy - White House

The Biden administration is prepared to provide Venezuela sanctions relief if the country moves to restore democracy, including free elections next year, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Should Venezuela take concrete actions toward restoring democracy, leading to free and fair elections, we are prepared to provide corresponding sanctions relief," a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said. Venezuela has not yet taken the necessary steps, the spokesperson added.

