White House official spoke with Putin adviser about Prigozhin in June - WSJ

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin in June about mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who Moscow says died in a plane crash on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed officials.

The newspaper said Sullivan talked to Yuri Ushakov, a former Russian envoy to Washington, after an abortive armed mutiny by Prigozhin forces against the Russian army's top brass. The purpose was to convey the United States had no involvement in the events and viewed them as a domestic matter, the newspaper said.

