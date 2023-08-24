DeSantis girds for attacks at first 2024 presidential debate

Republicans seeking their party's 2024 presidential nomination are expected to focus their attacks on Ron DeSantis at their first debate on Wednesday, after front-runner Donald Trump opted to skip the event. The Florida governor, currently running a distant second to Trump, is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The former president, who holds a strong lead in opinion polls, instead sat for a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, due to air at 8:55 p.m. ET (0055 GMT) just before the debate begins, potentially siphoning off viewers.

With Trump absent, Republican candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who have enjoyed a bump in some state and national polls in recent weeks, will be looking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative. "He's going to be a punching bag," said Brian Darling, a Republican strategist and former senior aide to U.S. Senator Rand Paul. "DeSantis is considered a wounded candidate going the wrong way."

DeSantis, for his part, will be looking to draw a line under a slow but steady slide in the polls this summer. Aides and allies view the debate as an opportunity to introduce the governor to millions of voters who have yet to tune into the primary process and to shift the narrative away from turmoil that has gripped his campaign in recent weeks, including a significant staffing shake-up. "From the campaign's perspective, he's going to be center stage. Everyone on stage is going to be shooting at him," said one person close to DeSantis, who was granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign dynamics. "He doesn't need a knockout blow, but he's got to take advantage of the opportunity of all this airtime."

By mid-afternoon, an assortment of politicians, party officials and protesters had gathered in downtown Milwaukee where temperatures neared a scorching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Martha MacCallum, a Fox News host who will moderate the debate alongside colleague Bret Baier, indicated in an interview with Vanity Fair last week that they will press the candidates to address Trump's four criminal indictments.

WARY OF TARGETING TRUMP The debate, four months before the first Republican presidential nominating contest in Iowa, will be held a day before Trump plans to surrender in Atlanta to face charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. That timing will allow him to grab the spotlight at a time when his rivals are hoping to raise their profiles.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer and a co-defendant in that case, surrendered in Atlanta to face charges relating to his alleged participation in the conspiracy to overthrow the election. Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign advisor, predicted that the candidates would spend a significant amount of time discussing the former president and dismissed the debate as a "audition" to be Trump's vice president.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, an ex-Trump ally turned critic, will likely amplify his attacks on the former president. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence, who broke with Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, may also take shots at the former president. But Jeanette Hoffman, a Republican political consultant, said the other candidates will likely refrain from criticizing Trump for fear of upsetting his supporters, whose votes they would need to win the Republican nomination. Polls show that most Republicans view the criminal charges against Trump as politically motivated, making the topic a tricky one to navigate for his rivals.

"He's still in the room because every Republican primary candidate is going to have to take a position on the former president and his legal troubles," Hoffman said. "It's a bit of a Catch-22 for some candidates. They don't want Trump to be the candidate but they also can't be the one to take him out." The expected eight participants include Scott, Ramaswamy, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in addition to DeSantis, Christie, Hutchinson and Pence.

It was unclear whether North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum would be able to stand for the debate, after he injured his leg playing basketball, spokesperson Lance Trover said. In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released this month, Trump held 47% of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping six percentage points from July to 13%. None of the other candidates have broken out of single digits.

Both Darling and Hoffman said they saw the potential for Ramaswamy, a skilled orator who has climbed into the third spot in several national polls, to gain ground. Ramaswamy's policy positions are mostly deeply conservative and he has been a staunch supporter of Trump. The DeSantis campaign is anticipating particularly harsh broadsides from Ramaswamy and Christie, a person close to the governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)